Allen ended Sunday's 115-105 win over Charlotte with 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes.

Allen once again led the Cavaliers in the paint Sunday, pacing all players in rebounds and blocks while ending second on the team in scoring and as the lone player with a double-double in a winning effort. Allen has recorded a double-double in 20 outings this season, including in three of his last five contests.