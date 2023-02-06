Allen provided 18 points (9-11 FG), 13 rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-103 victory over the Pacers.

Allen led all players in rebounds during Sunday's win, finishing as one of five Cavaliers players in double figures in scoring during a double-double effort. Allen has tallied at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in 14 games this season.

