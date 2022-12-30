Allen recorded 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Pacers.

Allen shot with efficiency from the field in this one and also dominated on the glass. He turned in his best rebounding performance since Dec. 17 against Dallas, and he also notched his second straight double-double. Allen is averaging 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 contests.