Allen (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Allen has been dealing with a lingering groin issue and has appeared in just five of the Cavaliers' last 12 games because of it. Considering Cleveland is locked into the No. 4 seed and has already listed both Darius Garland (leg) and Donovan Mitchell (finger) as out for the contest, it wouldn't be surprising to see Allen join them on the sidelines. If he ends up sitting, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade and Robin Lopez could see more action at center.