Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right index finger sprain, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Allen suffered the injury in Friday's 142-105 win over the Knicks, resulting in him being ruled out for the game early. X-rays didn't reveal any structural damage to his index finger, but he has yet to be given the green light to play Sunday. Evan Mobley would likely draw the start at center if Allen can't play, while Dean Wade and De'Andre Hunter could both be in line to see added minutes in the frontcourt.