Allen (eye) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Allen suffered an eye contusion in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to the Heat and looks set to miss at least one game because of the injury. Unless Allen makes significant improvement in his recovery closer to Sunday's 5 p.m. ET opening tip, Evan Mobley will likely slide over to center, potentially opening up a spot in the starting five for Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens or Dean Wade.