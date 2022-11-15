Allen (ankle) isn't expected to travel to Milwaukee for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Left ankle soreness is expected to keep Allen out for a second straight game after he missed Tuesday's practice. Dean Wade (knee) didn't practice, either, so the Cavaliers will likely have a shorthanded frontcourt again. Evan Mobley should see more time at center, while Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Robin Lopez are candidates to see more run.