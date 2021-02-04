Allen had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal across 26 minutes off the bench during the Cavaliers' 121-99 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday night.

Allen matched a team-high by dishing out five assists. His plus-11 for the game also paced Cleveland. Despite a poor showing from Andre Drummond, Allen wasn't utilized early. Should Drummond be dealt at the deadline, Allen would potentially step into a tantalizing fantasy role.