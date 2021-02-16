Allen and the Cavaliers will not play Wednesday against San Antonio after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Spurs are dealing with a number of COVID-19 positives, so the league has called off their next four games. The Cavs will now have five consecutive off days before Sunday's home matchup against Oklahoma City.
