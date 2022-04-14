Allen (finger) will attempt to play in Friday's play-in contest against Atlanta, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While Allen was able to go through shootaround Thursday, he remains questionable on the Cavs' official injury report. However, the implication from Charania's tweet is that Allen will warm up with the intent to play Friday night, which would mark his first action since March 6. If Allen does end up taking the court, it'll likely be a touch-and-go situation, so rostering him in DFS contests could be a risky proposition.