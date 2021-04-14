Allen (concussion) will play Wednesday against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen was able to practice Tuesday, and he feels good enough to play Wednesday. He's missed the past eight games due to a concussion. In his five appearances before the concussion, Allen averaged 15.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 32.8 minutes.