Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Will play vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (rest) will play and start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons.
Allen will return to the floor Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's preseason loss to the Celtics for rest purposes. This will be the first time the veteran center will play during this preseason.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Does not play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Not starting exhibition•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Quiet in Game 5 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Disappears in Game 4 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Solid showing in Game 3 victory•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Strong double-double in loss•