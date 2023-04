Allen is out for Thursday's game versus the Magic due to a right groin strain.

With Allen dealing with a nagging groin injury, the Cavaliers don't need to play him while they are already locked into the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Robin Lopez will likely start at center in his absence, with Evan Mobley (rest) also out. Allen's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Charlotte, although he could sit that game too.