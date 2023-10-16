Allen (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen is still dealing with an ankle injury and will rest Monday, along with the rest of Cleveland's starters. The Cavaliers announced Oct. 7 that Allen would be re-evaluated in two weeks, so it's unclear whether he'll be available for Friday's preseason finale. However, if he's healthy by then, it's possible that he sees a fairly normal workload since the Cavaliers plan to use the first three quarters of that matchup as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.