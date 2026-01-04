default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Allen (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Pistons, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

With Allen unavailable for Sunday's game, Evan Mobley will likely slide over to the center position, which will open up more minutes for De'Andre Hunter, Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin. Allen's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Indiana.

More News