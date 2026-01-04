Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Pistons, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
With Allen unavailable for Sunday's game, Evan Mobley will likely slide over to the center position, which will open up more minutes for De'Andre Hunter, Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin. Allen's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Indiana.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Solid in frontcourt during win•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Another quiet outing•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Blocks two shots in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Underwhelms in return•