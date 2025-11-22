Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Allen is set to miss his second straight game, which should create more opportunity for Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Jaylon Tyson and Larry Nance. Allen's next chance to play will come Monday in Toronto.
