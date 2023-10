Allen (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Allen will miss a fourth straight game to start the season due to a bone bruise on his left ankle. However, the veteran center was able to practice Monday, so there's optimism he could make his season debut Wednesday in New York. In Allen's absence, Evan Mobley will likely start at center again, while Damian Jones and Tristan Thompson operate as backups.