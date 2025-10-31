Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Won't play vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (finger) won't play in Friday's game against the Raptors, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Allen was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left finger Thursday, and it appears that the Cavaliers will evaluate him on a day-to-day basis. The star big man can be deemed questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Hawks. Evan Mobley should dominate the usage in Donovan Mitchell's (hamstring) absence Friday, while Larry Nance makes sense as a plug-and-play fantasy option in a pinch.
