Allen (ankle) won't take the floor Wednesday versus the Bucks, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Allen was already expected to miss the contest, but the latest news confirms he will sit after skipping practice Tuesday. Evan Mobley will likely see additional time at center in his stead, Kevin Love may remain in the starting lineup, and Robin Lopez could see additional minutes.
