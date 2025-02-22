Allen suffered a right hand injury during Friday's game against the Knicks and won't return, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After logging 20 minutes in Friday's game against the Knicks, Allen headed to the locker room with an injury on his right hand. The veteran big man will not return to the game despite negative X-rays on the injured hand. He racked up 10 points and three rebounds before leaving the game.