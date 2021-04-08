Allen (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Oklahoma City.
The 22-year-old was unable to practice Wednesday, so it's not much of a surprise he'll be sidelined for the sixth straight game due to a concussion. Kevin Love and Dean Wade are poised for another start up front with Allen and Larry Nance (illness) unavailable.
