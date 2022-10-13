Allen will not make the trip to Orlando for the Cavaliers' preseason finale versus the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Allen joins Darius Garland staying behind while the team makes the trek down south for one last exhibition before the games start to count. However, there's no indication of a cause for concern regarding the big man's absence for the season opener, and Allen is just likely taking a breather.
