McGee tallied 16 points (8-10 FG), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 113-98 loss to the Heat.

Don't look now but McGee has forced his way into the standard league conversation, putting up top-50 numbers over the past two weeks. It's no coincidence that his increase in production has coincided with Jarrett Allen going through a bit of a slump, meaning this is far from sustainable. If you need blocks and an efficient, yet low-volume scorer, McGee could be worth streaming in until Allen rights the ship.