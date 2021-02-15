McGee tallied nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 128-111 loss to the Clippers.

After failing to get off the bench in the Cavs' previous game Friday against the Trail Blazers, McGee re-entered the rotation Sunday with Andre Drummond sitting out for rest purposes. As usual, McGee was able to rack up stats during his limited time in the court, making him a useful option for those who used him as a cost-saving option in DFS. McGee looks like he could be poised to continue seeing minutes in the teens on a regular basis moving forward, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that the Cavaliers intend to hold Drummond out of games for the foreseeable future while the team looks to trade him ahead of the March 25 deadline. With Drummond out of the picture, Jarrett Allen will take over as the Cavs' starting center on a full-time basis.