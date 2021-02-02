McGee posted zero points (0-3 FG), five rebounds and three blocks across 13 minutes off the bench Monday in the Cavaliers' 100-98 win over the Timberwolves.

After not playing in any of the Cavs' previous three games in coach's decisions, McGee re-entered the rotation Monday with Andre Drummond (back) sidelined. Jarrett Allen ended up picking up the start and absorbed most of the minutes at center, but McGee at least paid off for those that streamed him for blocks. Drummond's injury isn't believed to be significant, so McGee could find himself outside of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation as soon as Wednesday's game versus the Clippers.