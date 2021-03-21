McGee (illness) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
McGee was unavailable during Friday's loss to the Spurs due to an illness, but he should be back on the court against the Raptors. He's averaging 15.2 minutes per game this year and should serve as a backup center once again Sunday.
