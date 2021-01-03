McGee totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Saturday's 96-91 win over the Hawks.

McGee produced his best stat line as a Cavalier in the win. With Kevin Love (calf) sidelined, McGee is expected to play a major role in shoring up the interior, but his primary role on Saturday was to relieve Andre Drummond, who struggled in the first half. Managers in need of center help could do a lot worse than McGee, who should enjoy a more significant role for the next two weeks.