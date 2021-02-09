McGee posted eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in eight minutes before being ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday's 119-113 loss to the Suns.

With head coach J.B. Bickerstaff electing to use an ultra-big frontcourt of Jarrett Allen alongside Andre Drummond, McGee re-entered the rotation as the backup center after failing to play in any of the Cavs' last three games. As per usual, McGee was productive on a per-minute basis, but his ejection with 9:16 remaining after receiving two technical fouls prevented him from reaching double figures in the scoring column. Bickerstaff isn't guaranteed to stick with the Allen-Drummond frontcourt in future games, so McGee could drop back out of the rotation if Allen is returned to his previous role as Drummond's top backup.