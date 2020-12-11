McGee isn't with the Cavaliers as of Friday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
McGee said he's doing all of his learning through Zoom at the moment. It's unclear why he's not in Cleveland, and there's no additional information on when he may show up. While he's absent, both Kevin Love and Larry Nance will presumably eat up backup center minutes.
