McGee has been traded to Cleveland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McGee, along with a future second-round pick, are apparently heading to the Cavs. It's rumored that by trading McGee, the Lakers are creating space to potentially sign center Marc Gasol. McGee was a fine piece off the bench for the 2019-20 NBA Champions, averaging 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 69 games. However, it remains unclear at the moment if Cleveland will try to trade or release him, given that the Cavs are in a rebuilding mode and are already committed to Andre Drummond and Larry Nance.