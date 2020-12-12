site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Out for preseason opener
RotoWire Staff
McGee (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's preseason opener against the Pacers.
McGee has yet to join the team due to an undisclosed reason. It's not clear when he'll be available.
