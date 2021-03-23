McGee played 19 minutes off the bench and added 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the loss to the Kings on Monday.

McGee managed to lead the Cavs in scoring off the bench, despite playing at least six minutes fewer than each of the starters, including Jarrett Allen who saw 27 minutes. It was a nice bounceback game for McGee, who totaled just 11 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over his previous two outings. He's now set a new season high for points in two of his last four games.