McGee had 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal in 17 minutes Thursday at Memphis.
The 32-year-old is averaging 17.0 minutes off the bench this season and has now put up double-digit points five times. McGee is averaging 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes and should continue to operate as the backup center behind starter Andre Drummond.
