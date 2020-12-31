McGee totaled seven points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in a loss to Indiana on Thursday.

McGee struggled to convert from both the field and the charity stripe, but he was a monster on the boards, grabbing 13 rebounds in only 14 minutes. The playing time was partly impacted by McGee's five fouls, though he came into the contest averaging only 16.5 minutes per game. McGee figures to post a much higher field-goal percentage most nights, but he may not play enough to be a viable fantasy option.