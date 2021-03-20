McGee (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
After missing Friday's loss to the Spurs due to an illness, McGee may be able to see the floor Sunday. If he does, he should be slotted into his usual role of about 15 minutes as backup center.
