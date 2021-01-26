McGee totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one blocked shot in a 115-108 loss to the Lakers on Monday.

In his first contest against the team with whom he won an NBA championship last season, McGee played a limited role, logging only 13 minutes. The big man's playing time has been on the decline since Cleveland acquired Jarrett Allen in a trade, though the pair saw some time together on the court Monday. That scenario probably won't occur frequently going forward, so McGee is unlikely to see enough minutes to make a major impact unless he is moved to another team.