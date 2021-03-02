McGee scored 10 points (5-7 FG) and tallied five rebounds along with three blocks in 17 minutes Monday against the Rockets.
McGee has now logged 11 or more minutes in eight of his last nine contests, and he's swatted away eight total shots in his last three. The backup center scored in double digits for the first time since Jan. 24 vs. Houston on Monday.
