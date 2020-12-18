McGee (undisclosed) is scheduled to play about 12 minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 32-year-old has missed all three preseason games and a significant part of training camp, so it's not a major surprise he'll receive limited run in the exhibition finale. McGee will be a bench piece in the frontcourt for the Cavaliers after averaging 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.6 minutes with the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign.