McGee is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Utah, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
McGee is starting for the injured Andre Drummond who's out with an Achilles issue. This will be the veteran's first start this year, and Larry Nance is presumed to provide backup duties to McGee on Tuesday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Posts 13 points Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Flirts with double-double in relief•
-
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Pulls down 13 boards•
-
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Starting in preseason finale•
-
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Set for debut with Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Still out Wednesday•