McGee scored eight points (4-8 FG) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Jazz.

Making his first start of the season in place of Andre Drummond (Achilles), McGee came within a basket and a board of his first double-double of the year and did a good job helping to contain Rudy Gobert, who managed only four points on 2-for-7 shooting. Unfortunately, the rest of the Cavs' lineup got blown away by the Jazz. Drummond's Achilles bruise isn't considered serious, so McGee could return to his usual bench role when Cleveland takes the court again Friday against the Knicks.