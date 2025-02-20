Greens agreed to a buyout with the Pelicans on Wednesday and is expected to sign with the Cavaliers upon clearing waivers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Green inked a one-year deal with the Pelicans in August and appeared in 50 games this season, including 18 starts. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 21.8 minutes. Once he clears waivers and finalizes a deal with Cleveland, he'll fill a depth role on the wing and at forward for the Cavaliers. He'll likely struggle to approach the playing time he had been receiving with the Pelicans, however, as he'll have to compete with the likes of Max Strus, Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and De'Andre Hunter for minutes off the bench.