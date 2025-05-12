Green accumulated two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over seven minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Green continues to play a minimal role, logging no more than 10 minutes for the seventh time in the past eight games. The Game 4 loss now sees Cleveland on the brink of elimination, needing to win all three remaining games, starting with Game 5 on Tuesday.