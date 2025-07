Robinson signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Jon Chepkevich of RookieScale.com reports.

Robinson is set to compete for the Cavaliers in Summer League on a non-guaranteed contract. The 22-year-old guard spent his final collegiate season with Kentucky, averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 28.0 minutes per game in 24 outings.