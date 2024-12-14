The Cavaliers assigned Tyson to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Saturday.
Tyson will return to the G League after a brief stint in the NBA. Tyson is averaging 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals in 35.5 minutes across his two appearances for the Charge this season.
