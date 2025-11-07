Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Bench role Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Wizards.
After starting the last four games, Tyson will be in the second unit with Darius Garland making his season debut. Tyson is currently averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from deep.
