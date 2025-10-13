Tyson produced 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three turnovers across 28 minutes of Sunday's 138-107 preseason loss to Boston.

The Cavaliers rested multiple players Sunday, including Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Tyson was ice cold in his previous two exhibitions, shooting a combined 2-of-12 from the field, but he took advantage of some extra usage in this one. With the Cavaliers expected to be shorthanded to open the season, Tyson is likely to be in the rotation on Opening Night.