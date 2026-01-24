Tyson notched 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 123-118 victory over the Kings.

Tyson finished Friday's game as the Cavaliers' third-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (33 points) and Evan Mobley (29 points). Tyson has started in each of the Cavaliers' last five games, and over that span he has averaged 29.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 threes over 32.6 minutes per game while connecting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. The second-year forward should remain in Cleveland's starting five for as long as Darius Garland (toe) is sidelined.