Tyson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Heat.

Tyson started Saturday's matchup against the Bulls and turned in a solid performance but will return to the bench with Darius Garland (toe) back in action. He's likely to remain a key reserve, logging significant minutes off the bench and stepping into the starting lineup when Garland rests.

