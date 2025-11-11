Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Coming off bench Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Heat.
Tyson started Saturday's matchup against the Bulls and turned in a solid performance but will return to the bench with Darius Garland (toe) back in action. He's likely to remain a key reserve, logging significant minutes off the bench and stepping into the starting lineup when Garland rests.
