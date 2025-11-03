Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Continues to impress in first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 victory over Atlanta.
That's now three consecutive games (all starts) with at least 18 points for Tyson. The swingman holds some short-term fantasy appeal in deeper leagues, but Darius Garland (toe) doesn't appear to be far off from making his season debut. That said, Tyson has averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest in his five games as a starter this season.
