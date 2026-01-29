Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Dishes out season-high six dimes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson finished Wednesday's 129-99 victory over the Lakers with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes.
Tyson continued his productive ways Wednesday and made contributions in multiple categories. The second-year swingman finished as Cleveland's second-leading scorer, posting double-digit points for a 10th consecutive contest. He also dished out a team-high six assists, setting a new season-high mark. Tyson has started eight straight games and continues to impress. During that span, he has averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 32.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Chips in 14 points in Monday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Scores 17 points with three treys•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Chips in 17 points vs. Sacramento•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Double-doubles in Monday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Scores career-high 39 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Adds 12 points in win•