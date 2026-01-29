default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tyson finished Wednesday's 129-99 victory over the Lakers with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Tyson continued his productive ways Wednesday and made contributions in multiple categories. The second-year swingman finished as Cleveland's second-leading scorer, posting double-digit points for a 10th consecutive contest. He also dished out a team-high six assists, setting a new season-high mark. Tyson has started eight straight games and continues to impress. During that span, he has averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 32.4 minutes per contest.

More News