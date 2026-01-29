Tyson finished Wednesday's 129-99 victory over the Lakers with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Tyson continued his productive ways Wednesday and made contributions in multiple categories. The second-year swingman finished as Cleveland's second-leading scorer, posting double-digit points for a 10th consecutive contest. He also dished out a team-high six assists, setting a new season-high mark. Tyson has started eight straight games and continues to impress. During that span, he has averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 32.4 minutes per contest.